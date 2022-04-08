Honduran Government Unveils New Executive Power Structure

The Honduran government has developed a new executive power structure "to build the socialist and democratic State."

Xiomara Castro, Honduran President, intending to fulfill the government's plan of refounding the country, has created a new executive branch structure.

"To build the socialist and democratic State, it is imperative to restructure the public administration weakened and degraded rapidly during a decade after the destruction of the democratic order caused by the June 28, 2009, coup d’état," as established in the Presidential Decree PCM 05-2022.

The decree issued on Thursday said that the creation of the Secretariats of State for Women, Strategic Planning and Infrastructure and Transportation was carried out by the administration of the leader of the Libertad y Refundacion (Libre) Party.

The Secretariat of the Offices of Transparency and Fight against Corruption, among others, were also instituted to prevent and combat this scourge in the exercise of public and private functions. The document highlighted the need to develop the new structure presented.

More than 70 percent of Honduras' population live in poverty without food or the possibility of paying for water, electricity, transportation, and medicines. As a result of the previous government's actions, hundreds of companies and thousands of family businesses went bankrupt and millions of Hondurans find themselves without any options.