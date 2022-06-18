Highlights of President Nicolás Maduro’s Eurasian Tour

The Venezuelan president's tour of Eurasian countries and the African region is considered the longest since he assumed the presidency.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro begun his Eurasian tour on June 7, with the aim of promoting cooperation agreements in the region, mainly in the fields of science, technology, agriculture, transportation, energy, tourism and culture.

The tour consolidates the strategy of promoting key development objectives, as well as the signing of agreements with member nations of the organization of oil exporting countries, and advocates for the stability of crude oil revenues in the face of the intentions of the United States and its allies to dominate the international market.

Since the beginning of the tour, after his arrival at the Esenboga International Airport of Ankara, capital of Turkey, the Venezuelan head of state, consolidated the bases for bilateral cooperation alliances, breaking the US blockade policies, expanding diplomatic relations, besides confirming the urgency of a pluripolar world without imperialism.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Tuesday that his government would consolidate cooperation with Turkey a country where he began an international tour

Turkey

During his stay in the European country, President Nicolás Maduro signed three agreements in the areas of tourism, agriculture and monetary finance as part of the cooperation map agreed between the two nations, while more than 54 agreements remain under development.

"It is the moment for Türkiye investors in Venezuela, for them to arrive in tourism, in mining, in industry, in logistics, in banking, in oil, in gas; there are all the legal, legal, political, economic guarantees to go an expansion process between the relations between both countries", assured the president.

The Venezuelan President thanked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the collaboration provided to the South American country in the epidemiological context of Covid-19.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro arrived in the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, which is the second country he visits as part of an Eurasian tour aimed at expanding his country's international cooperation.

Algeria

President Nicolás Maduro arrived on June 8 in the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, with more than 51 years of diplomatic relations, where he was received by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebbouneeste at the El Mouradia Palace.

In the African country, 38 agreements were signed in sectors such as energy, education, trade, industry, culture; as well as cooperation in productive agriculture, due to the experience of the African country in this sector, a cooperation base that is expected to be strengthened at the end of the work agenda in the African territory.

During his meeting with the Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the Venezuelan Head of State announced that a direct flight connection will be established between the two nations, a decision he thanked the African leader for.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran for an official visit at the invitation of President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi. He was welcomed at the Mehrabad International Airport by Defense Minister Mohamad Reza Qarai Ashtiani.

Iran

Venezuela's highest authority arrived in the Islamic Republic of Iran, where together with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, he stressed the need to respect the self-determination of peoples, sovereignty and international law.

Both leaders signed a 20-year cooperation agreement in several areas.

Regarding the critical situation of the Palestinian people, the leaders pointed out that the strategy is to accompany them in their struggle and denounce the crimes committed, as well as to maintain their voice before the United Nations Security Council.

In another development, the Venezuelan head of state toured the Iranian Power Plant Management Company, the largest contractor of renewable energy plants, leader in the world market of latest generation gas turbines, whose objective is to make the energy industry more efficient.

"We arrived in the State of Kuwait, in the framework of our International Work Agenda," said President Nicolas Maduro

Kuwait

During the official visit in Kuwait President Nicolás Maduro held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, His Excellency Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah.

Both delegations analyzed the progress made in the cooperation agreements signed between Venezuela and the Arabian Gulf nation - political, economic and commercial matters, as well as other strategic sectors.

It is worth mentioning that Venezuela and Kuwait are full members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and have fought together for the stabilization of crude oil prices, with the aim of strengthening the relationship as members of the Ministerial Monitoring Committee.

Qatar

As the fifth stop of the Eurasian tour, on June 15, the Bolivarian leader, Nicolás Maduro arrived in Qatar in order to promote brotherly ties for joint welfare. The Prsident held a meeting with the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Nicolás Maduro announced that the investment plan was reviewed in several strategic issues, as well as the direct flight connection Caracas-Doha, as of October, as weel as many other proposals that will become an action plan.