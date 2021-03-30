High Vitamin D Levels Could Lower COVID-19 Risk, Study

A new study by the U.S. University of Chicago found that people with high vitamin D levels, particularly black individuals, have a lower risk of getting the COVID-19 pandemic.
The research included 3000 participants, and the doctors measured their vitamin D levels two weeks before a COVID-19 test. The individuals were 18 years-older and did not have a health condition that would prevent them from taking vitamin D supplements.
“These new results tell us that having vitamin D levels above those normally considered sufficient is associated with decreased risk of testing positive for COVID-19, at least in Black individuals," the study's lead researcher Dr. David Meltzer said.
Vitamin D is naturally produced by the body during exposure to sunlight and can be acquired via supplements. According to a study published in January, "it has long been clear that groups that traditionally exhibit vitamin D deficiency or insufficiencies, such as older adults and nursing home residents, and Black, Asian, and minority ethnic populations, are the same groups that have also been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19."
Hence, although some studies have found that vitamin D supplements are not effective against severe disease, they can present only mild symptoms or reduce infection risk.