Hezbollah Will Not Let Israeli Attacks Go Unanswered: Nasrallah

Hezbollah's long-time leader Hassan Nasrallah addressed a large crowd in southern Beirut on Tuesday to commemorate the "martyrdom of Hussein ibn Ali" in Karbala, which is adhered to on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar.

During the Hezbollah leader's address, he highlighted the recent Israeli drone attacks on one of his group's media centers in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

"The Lebanese thwarted Israel's attempt to change the rules of engagement that have been in place since 2006," praising the unified Lebanese position in rejecting the Israeli aggression on Lebanon through the drones over Beirut's southern suburb."



Nasrallah would then taunt the Israeli Defense Forces by calling them a "Hollywood army" that retreats "beyond borders."

"Today we will set equations and strengthen the deterrent factor that protects our country. The legendary and invincible army has turned into a Hollywood army, afraid, cowardly and retreating beyond borders."



Hezbollah's Secretary-General then denounced Israel's establishment of a belt inside the borders of occupied Palestine,



He stressed that Lebanon is committed to United Nations Resolution 1701 and that the Israelis are the ones attacking Lebanon.



"If the enemy attacks Lebanon, it is the legal and legitimate right of the Lebanese, as stated in the ministerial statement, to defend Lebanon, its sovereignty and dignity. So, away from the noise internally and the threats externally, I say and repeat, if Lebanon is attacked we will respond to this attack. No red lines in next war if hostility is staged on Lebanon," Nasrallah told the crowd.



He called on the Lebanese to "trust in Lebanon's capability and act from a strong position in any meeting with any US official in the dialogue on oil, gas, water and borders."

