Health situation worsens in Gaza

According to the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip Israel committed “massacres” in the Bureij and Al-Maghazi camps in the central Strip, resulting in 15 Palestinian martyrs and dozens of injuries.

In a statement on its official website, the ministry added: “The Israeli occupation committed new massacres in the Bureij and Maghazi camps, where 15 martyrs and dozens of injuries were reported to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital (in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip) during the past hour.”

The statement warned that “Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital is the only hospital that currently provides health services to more than a million people, and the clinical capacity cannot bear receiving more martyrs and injuries in light of this dangerous aggression against civilians, children and women.”

It stressed that “the number of wounded and patients in hospital departments exceeds the normal clinical capacity by more than three times.”

The Ministry called on “the World Health Organization and all international organizations to head immediately and urgently to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, to closely examine the serious health situation that resulted from the continued aggression of the Israeli occupation, and to address these uncontrollable conditions.”

It called on “the international community and all international organizations, all countries of the free world, to immediately and urgently, to provide the area with field hospitals and medical teams in order to save the health situation in the Gaza Strip.” The Ministry asked these organizations and countries” to control the conditions of tens of thousands of wounded and injured people who are in danger of death.”

The Ministry called for “opening the Rafah border crossing and the Kerem Shalom crossing (south), in order to transfer thousands of wounded and sick people to receive treatment abroad in light of this health crisis, as well as bring in medical supplies, devices, medicines, field hospitals, medical teams, and fuel.”

It also launched “an urgent distress call to UN and international health organizations in all countries of the world, in order to save the health system in the Gaza Strip and stop the genocidal war before it is too late.”