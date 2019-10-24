'He Never Burns Bridges': The Alberto-Cristina Recipe Challenging Macri's Neoliberalism

"If you want, Macri is out" is the phrase that Argentineans shout and dance as they get ready to participate on the Oct. 27 elections.

Alberto Fernandez has the ability to “decide, organize, agree and seek the broadest possible government,” said Argentina's former president Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner (CFK) as she announced him as presidential candidate for the Front for All coalition.

This Sunday, Oct. 27, will witness a faceoff between a united front of unions, social movements and leftist parties and neoliberal right headed by President Mauricio Macri, who is seeking re-election after his government triggered the worst economic crisis in decades and plunged 35 out of every 100 Argentinians into poverty.

Alberto Fernandez, a professor of criminal law at the Buenos Aires University, entered the world of politics through the National Constitutional Party, a conservative group that has managed to remain in the public eye since 1982 by forging alliances with Peronism, a nationalist political ideology that has grown roots across the Argentina's political spectrum over the last century.

During the 1990s, Alberto held public positions in the Ministry of Economy and the Superintendence of Insurance. Then, he also participated in the formation of the Calafate Group, a think thank which brought together Peronists who opposed the re-election of Carlos Menem, a president who strictly applied International Monetary Fund (IMF) policies for 9 years​​​​​​​.​​​​​​​

Piñera declaró "Estado de Emergencia" en Chile

Lenin Moreno declaró "Estado de Sitio" en Ecuador

Vizcarra dejó a Perú en grave crisis política

Bolsonaro pone a Brasil en crisis climática y recesión

Macri deja en "Emergencia Alimentaria" a la Argentina



¿El derrame neoliberal? pic.twitter.com/WZGelyf457 — Edgardo Rovira (@EdgardoRovira) October 19, 2019

"Piñera declared 'State of Emergency' in Chile. Lenin Moreno declared 'State of Siege' in Ecuador. Vizcarra left Peru in a serious political crisis. Bolsonaro puts Brazil in climate crisis and recession. Macri leaves Argentina in 'Food Emergency.' Is this the neoliberal economic spillover?"

From that think tank, Alberto began actively supporting Nestor Kirchner and became his campaign manager in the 2003 presidential elections.

During the Kirchner administration (2003-2007), he served as chief of staff, gaining significant visibility and political influence at the national level.

In 2008, however, Alberto resigned from his position and became a tough critic of Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner administration (2007-2015), especially after a 129-day strike carried out by Argentinian agricultural businesses.

However, his critical stance never implied a break with Nestor Kirchner, whom Alberto always regarded as his leader and political mentor.

From 2008 to 2018, the current Front of All presidential candidate maintained a “politically incorrect” distance, as he said, regarding the Peronist government.

“Nestor and Cristina had a different interpretation. They were angry at me for speaking out in favor of revisiting what had been done and to do self-criticism, as well as at my insistence on modifying both the government cabinet and how to deal with the public debate."

Since Mauricio Macri assumed the presidency in December 2015, however, differences among Peronists gradually started to take a back seat as the right-wing policy agenda began to significantly worsen the living conditions of millions of Argentinians.​​​​​​

Sobre o caos causado pelo governo de direita na Argentina:

Após prometer pobreza zero, Macri fecha mandato com maior índice da década @UOLNoticias @UOL https://t.co/zVYqxz65hu — Hermes Bezerra (@HermesBezerra1) October 24, 2019

"On the chaos caused by the right-wing government in Argentina: after promising that he would completely eliminate poverty, Macri's term ends with the decade's highest poverty rate." The meme's photo presents people receiving soup from a "solidarity pot" made with food contributions.

Thus Alberto Fernandez began to meet with progressive politicians and mending fences with Cristina Fernandez in January 2018 in order to achieve a united front against Macri's policies

A year later, he was appointed a member of the Justicialist Party's Political Action Commission (CAP), which meant an invitation to directly participate in the management of the organization led by the former president.

The return of Alberto to the Peronism progressive ​​​​​​​ranks also meant the beginning of new wave of broader political alliances.

By including different social and political forces in their campaign, Alberto and Cristina seek to defeat the local IMF-backed right and, subsequently, to establish a government that promotes heterodox economic policies, the defense of gender and human rights and the fight against poverty.​​​​​​​

“Fernandez appears... as an actor who allows Cristina to expand her [political] ties,” local conservative media El Clarin said in February 2019 and commented that Alberto's entry to the CAP confirms efforts made to “seal a unity scheme, the widest possible, to face Mauricio Macri.”

“Fernandez has a distinctive feature: he never breaks communicating vessels. He never burns bridges,” local media recalled Page 12.

And that is precisely the political virtue required by Argentinian progressive movement to avoid a defeat which the conservatives would use in order to expand their neoliberal agenda.

In the various government positions that Alberto has held, his greatest ability has been to "build bridges" between public officials, politicians, businessmen and social leaders.​​​​​​​

"Because joy is spread, cumbia is danced throughout the country. Let's scream loudly!! If you want, Macri is out. In Cordoba too."

Nevertheless, such ​​​​​​​defining characteristic was best demonstrated when on May 18 Cristina announced Alberto Fernandez as the presidential candidate for her movement after rumors suggested for months that she might seek the presidency.

After months of intensive campaigning, he went on to stand against the president at the primary elections on August 11, scoring a stunning 47.78 percent of the votes, compared to 31.79 percent won by Macri, suggesting a landslide victory to come in this Sunday's polls.

“Every era has its words and tactics. Cristina herself said that new problems require new solutions. She proposed a social contract capable of including businessmen, trade unionists and intellectuals,” Brasilian professor Martin Granovsky recalled.

On Oct. 27, as they watch recent social and political unrests in Ecuador and Chile fueled by right-wing governments imposing pro-IMF austerity measures, Argentinians will head to polls hopeful of "another possible future" as presidential candidate Fernadez referred to his likely presidency.

Over the last week, Argentinians voiced such sentiment by chanting "if you want, they would all leave," a phrase based on a "cumbia villera" (slum cumbia), a musical genre vilified by upper classes, referring to the current political class.

“I hope that we all understand that the time ahead must be different. We must stop the madness that was sown over the last years,” Alberto Fernandez said.

“Cyclically, neoliberalism returns, destroys everything and then says that the Argentinians always stumble upon the same stone. They are, however, the stone.”