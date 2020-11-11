Havana's International Airport To Resume Operations November 15

After more than seven months closed, the José Martí International Airport in Havana will resume commercial, regular, and charter operations as of November 15, 2020.

The Institute of Civil Aeronautics of Cuba has informed that it has been decided to restart commercial, regular and charter air operations at the José Martí International Airport in Havana, this coming November 15, at 12:00 AM local time.

In this sense, the Protocol for Sanitary Control has been implemented to restart aeronautical activities, which have already been applied in the rest of the Cuban airports. The protocol includes, among other measures, the carrying out of the PCR test in the different international terminals to all the travelers who arrive in the national territory.

According to the dispositions emitted from Cuba's public health authorities, as of this date, it has been foreseen the collection of a sanitary tariff, to cover the costs of the implemented protocols. The price of the tariff per traveler has yet to be announced.

Cuba reiterates its decision to guarantee the health and life of its nationals and the foreigners who visit the island, ratifying the country as a safe destination, whose results in terms of confronting the pandemic have been recognized at the international level.

‼️ #AeropuertoInternacionalJoséMartí , en #LaHabana, reiniciará sus operaciones el 15 de noviembre . Aquí las medidas de bioseguridad �� https://t.co/FzfAPTPCtX pic.twitter.com/abjJJUPACH — Cubahora (@CUBAH0RA) November 11, 2020