Havana Will Be the Guest of Honor at Buenos Aires' Book Fair

In a meeting postponed since 2020, the International Book Fair of Argentina announced today its return to life in person in April of next year, with Havana as the guest of honor.

Many difficult months have passed since 2019 when Barcelona passed the baton to Havana as a guest. Nobody imagined that COVID-19, still circulating worldwide, would upend everything, but the fair even went ahead virtually and Cuba was present through several writers in a meeting that was broadcast on public television.

Now, ready to enhance the event, Havana will show its best at the meeting, which will be held from April 26 to May 16, 2022.

This was confirmed at a press conference headed by the Minister of Culture, Tristan Bauer, at the Kirchner Cultural Center, where El Libro Foundation, organizer of the event, announced that Argentine writer Guillermo Saccomanno, author of books such as Cámara Gesell and Soy la peste, will be in charge of giving the inaugural speech.

Ready to resume one of the largest literary meetings in Latin America, the organizers announced the new 46th edition of the event, which will once again take over the traditional exhibition space of La Rural, with several participating nations and more than 1,500 cultural events.

In addition to the Minister of Culture of the Nation, the launching of the fair was attended by the Minister of Culture of Buenos Aires Enrique Avogadro, the president of El Libro Foundation Ariel Granica, the president of Banco Nación Eduardo Hecker, the director of the National Library Juan Sasturain.

On the Cuban side was the Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of the embassy, Dagmara Calzada.

A special moment of the conference in this return to life of the fair, the Argentine singer-songwriter Víctor Heredia interpreted Como la cigarra, in memory of María Elena Walsh, before several publishing houses, whose representatives expressed their joy for the return of the event, attended by thousands of readers every edition.