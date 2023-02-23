Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to Another 16 Years in Prison

In December, Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault in a Los Angeles court.

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will serve his 16-year prison sentence for one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault consecutively with a 23-year sentence he is already serving.

The 70-year-old producer was found guilty of rape and sexual assault in a Los Angeles court last December. The accuser, known at trial as Jane Doe 1, testified that the producer assaulted her at a hotel after the Italian Film Festival in Los Angeles in February 2013.

He was convicted of the three charges related to Jane Doe 1, which included forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration with a foreign object.

Four charges related to the testimony of four women who accused him of assaulting them between 2004 and 2013 were dropped.

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in second rape trial

The judge denied the disgraced movie producer's bid for a new trial before sentencing him to prison.



by Edvard Pettersson — Douglas Pierre (@pdougmc) February 24, 2023

In 2020, Weinstein was separately convicted of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act in a New York court, which led to a 23-year sentence.

The New York trial focused on accusations of abuse against actress Jessica Mann and former Project Runway production assistant Mimi Haley.

The disgraced film producer has denied the charges and has maintained his innocence since the allegations first surfaced. He is currently appealing the New York 2020 conviction.

More than 100 women have accused Weinstein of sexual assault or harassment, and only a handful of the allegations against him have gone to trial.

The #MeToo online movement has been sparked by the accusations against Weinstein. Its aim is to fight against sexual harassment and assault.