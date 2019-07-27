Harvard Black Students Demand Action for Racist, Sexist Emails

Four Black freshmen received hatemail from an anonymous sender and student unions are requesting harsher action from Harvard University officials.

A Black student association at Harvard Law school say the university “woefully failed to act” after “hateful, racist and sexist” texts and emails were sent to four Black students from an anonymous address.

Among the slew of offensive messages, the freshmen students were told they were “just here because of affirmative action,” “we all hate u,” and “you know you don’t belong here.”

Among the other messages received over the last seven months were “racist taunts,” “body-shaming,” and “other personal insults.”

Although campus police, together with a law firm and a team of information technology professionals investigated the incident, no culprits were identified. Now, the student group and victims are requesting the university share its investigation findings with the public, but Harvard officials say student privacy laws prevents such action.

“For reasons of student privacy and confidentiality reflected in federal law and HLS practice, Harvard Law School will not publicly disclose details of investigations,” said Dean of Students Marcia Sells, in a statement. “This practice is designed to protect the respective rights of all parties involved in any investigation.”

The anonymous sender is believed to be a student or group of students at the university, although these suspicions have not been confirmed. The messages came from two anonymous Gmail accounts and “retailer display phones,” the Harvard Black Law Students Association said.

A Harvard spokesperson said, “Sadly, the realities of technology sometimes permit those who commit such acts to evade detection and we are disappointed that we were unable to identify who is responsible despite our efforts along multiple fronts.”

Sells added: “We have repeatedly expressed to our students how deeply we regret the hurt these messages caused, and we condemned and continue to condemn in the strongest terms any communication or action that is intended to demean people.”