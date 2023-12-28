Happy to Be in Venezuela, Happy to Help Venezuela, Says Saab

The U.S. sought to stop the supply of medicines, gasoline and food during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Alex Saab said.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro shared this Thursday the third episode of "Maduro Podcast" with Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, recently released from kidnapping in the U.S.

Saab, accompanied by his wife Camila Fabri de Saab, expressed his gratitude to the Bolivarian government "for not getting tired when it was easy to get tired" and achieving his release from an unjust kidnapping of more than 1,280 days in a U.S. prison.

"I am happy to be back home, to see my family, to restart my life. It seems incredible that a few days ago I was still in a glass room, locked up. I am winning my daughter, the youngest, who does not know me. Happy to be in Venezuela, happy to help Venezuela and grateful to God, to life and to you," he said.

Saab pointed out that "right-wing governments are used to the fact that the first thing they do when an official has a problem is to leave, but this has been a loyal government, a humane government, and that is why I never doubted that I would return".

En el "Maduro Podcast" de hoy estaremos conversando de todo con el diplomático venezolano Alex Saab y su esposa Camilla Fabri de Saab. Nos cuentan un poco de su historia familiar. ¡Recuerda! La cita es a las 08:00 pm. pic.twitter.com/WD1r9FIg2i — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) December 28, 2023

The tweet reads, "On today's "Maduro Podcast" we talk about everything with Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab and his wife Camila Fabri de Saab. They tell us a bit of their family story, remember! The appointment is at 08:00 pm."

On the occasion, the Venezuelan diplomat spoke about his experiences when he was illegally imprisoned by the U.S. government. Washington intended to stop the supply of medicines, gasoline and food during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, he said, denouncing the U.S. goal of collapsing different sectors of Venezuela by imposing unilateral coercive measures and blocking the country's economy.

"They were telling me, you have to call the suppliers, you have to tell them that no one is going to be paid, you have to tell them that they are going to be sanctioned, you have to give us the routes, the names of the companies, everything, because you have to make the government collapse, that was their favorite word, you have to make it collapse."

In this sense, Saab assured that his political conviction allowed him to maintain his moral and commitment with the Bolivarian Revolution when the United States tried to make him lie. "They told me very clearly, there is no more time, we are going to invade. We need you to give some statements and Juan Guaidó is going to ask for military intervention."

For his part, the Venezuelan president thanked Saab's performance that allowed saving lives and stabilizing the country in a period of crisis as sensitive for the Venezuelan people and the world as the COVID-19 pandemic was. "You were there resisting with your conscience, with your spirituality, and our people here were also resisting," Maduro said.