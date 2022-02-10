Hanyu Yuzuru Becomes First Skater to Execute Quadruple Axel

He delivered a fairly clean combination of triple Axel-triple Loop, a triple flip, a triple Axel, as well as combination jumps of 4+3 Toeloop and 4Toeloop-1Euler-3Salchow.

With 4A being the only quadruple jump among the six basic jumping movements that has not been conquered, the 27-year-old Hanyu Yuzuru, who attempted 4A in the national championships, became the first skater in history to execute it on the international stage.

Skating to Ten to Chi to (Heaven and Earth), "ice prince" Hanyu performed an under-rotated 4A and tumbled at the following quad Salchow, which led to a two-point direct deduction and less than 10 points after two opening jumps. He delivered a fairly clean combination of triple Axel-triple Loop, a triple flip, a triple Axel, as well as combination jumps of 4+3 Toeloop and 4Toeloop-1Euler-3Salchow.

The routine earned him a total segment score of 188.06 points, the third in the men's free skate, piling his overall score to 283.21 after he missed an opening quad Salchow to rank only the eighth after the short program.

Hanyu had been on high expectations as he won back-to-back Olympic gold medals at Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018. He did not compete internationally this season after suffering an ankle ligament injury but came back to claim his sixth national title in December.

Which of these performances took your breath away ?����#Beijing2022 #Olympics #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/iPJM3UQpCp — ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) February 10, 2022

On Thursday, the U.S. world champion Nathan Chen claimed the men's singles title at the Beijing Winter Olympics figure skating event. Chen led both short program and free skate, collecting 332.60 points in total for the victory.

Japan's 18-year-old Yuma Kagiyama took silver on 310.05 and his compatriot Shoma Uno had bronze on 293.00. Despite his season-best score of 179.45 points for free skate, China's Jin Boyang finished only ninth overall with 270.43 points.

The 24-year-old Jin performed well to Invocacion, with six good landing in his seven jumps, including a 3Axel-1Euler-3Scalchow and a 3Lutz-3toe following a quad toe-double toe combination. But a poor landing on his last jump - a triple flip - cost him the chance to battle for a higher ranking.