Hamas and Israel to Engage in Talks for Prisoner Exchange Deal

The Head of Hamas' financial office, Zaher Jabarin, has indicated that Israeli occupation authorities attempted to reclaim Israeli prisoners from Gaza in exchange for rebuilding the strip, thus lifting the embargo. However, the resistance group rejected such an offer from the Israeli side.

At the same time, Hamas presented the Israeli occupation with a clear roadmap for a prisoner exchange deal that was previously brought up between the two parties: prisoners for prisoners. Jabarin said the resistance would prioritize prisoners serving long sentences in said deal.

“The authorities of Hamas and Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades view the issue of Palestinian prisoners in the occupation's prisons of high importance, and it is at the top of their agenda,” Jabarin said.

Hamas conditions any prisoner exchange with Israel on Gilbao escapees’ release https://t.co/gud5FwxVFH — Joe Catron (@jncatron) September 12, 2021

Meanwhile, six Palestinian prisoners are continuing their hunger strike, which has lasted several weeks. In protest of the ongoing administrative detention, prisoner Kayed al-Fasfoos has been on a hunger strike for 66 days, Meqdad al-Qawasma for 59 days, Alaa al-Araj for 41 days, Hisham Abu Hawash for 33 days, and Shadi Abu Akr for 25 days.

“They united the Palestinian people, the ummah, and all the free people of the world,” PIJ Secretary-General Ziyad Al-Nakahalah said about the 6 Palestinian detainees who broke out of Gilboa prison after the Israeli occupation forces arrested the last two of them on Sunday.

“Your passion for freedom and Palestine is greater than the enemies' prisons and cells,” he added. Al-Nakhalah also assured the detainees by saying the whole world shared their hearts with them, alongside their fear over their fate.