Hamas Says Studying Paris Meeting Proposal

Over the past 24 hours, the Israeli occupation forces have killed 114 Palestinians and injured 249 others as Zionist forces carried out 13 massacres in Gaza.

On Tuesday, Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), confirmed that they received the proposal hashed out at the Paris meeting.

"Our response to the proposal will be based on stopping Israeli aggression against Gaza and withdrawing their forces from the Gaza Strip," he said.

Haniyeh also mentioned that Hamas is open to discussing any serious ideas, provided that "they lead to a comprehensive cessation of aggression and providing shelter for our displaced people."

The Hamas leader appreciated the role of Egypt and Qatar in reaching a sustainable ceasefire agreement in Gaza, saying that Hamas received an invitation to visit Cairo to discuss the framework agreement issued by the Paris meeting.

The moment an undercover force from the Israeli occupation army, disguised as medical staff, sneaked into Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin this morning and assassinated three Palestinian young men: Mohammad Jalamneh, and the brothers Basil and Mohammad al-Ghazawi. pic.twitter.com/IY8iaRZcVW — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 30, 2024

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Jenin Governor Kamal Abu Al-Rub denounced that the Israeli occupation forces killed three young Palestinian men during a raid in a hospital in the West Bank

"This is a new crime committed by the occupation in violation of all charters and customs that protect hospitals," he said, pointing out that the Israeli special forces disguised in civilian clothing entered Ibn Sina Hospital and assassinated them.

The West Bank has witnessed escalating tension since the outbreak of the Israeli offensive in Gaza on October 7, 2023, as a result of the ongoing Israeli incursions into various cities, towns and camps in the West Bank.

