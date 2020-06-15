Hamas Calls for Unity, 'Resistance' Against West Bank Annexation

"Palestinian unity is the bedrock of national strength through which the annexation can be resisted and foiled," senior Hamas official Salah al-Bardawil said.

Hamas has called Monday for unity among Palestinians and "resistance" against Israeli plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

"Palestinian unity is the bedrock of national strength through which the annexation can be resisted and foiled," senior Hamas official Salah al-Bardawil said at a news conference in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Al-Bardawil called for popular Palestinian actions against planned annexations, such as demonstrations.

"It is the duty of each free Palestinian citizen to rise up against this flagrant aggression on our land," he said.

Relations between Hamas and the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority (PA) have been strained since 2006 when Hamas won a disputed election in Gaza which the Palestinian Authority refused to recognize.

But despite deep divisions between the two sides, both Hamas and the PA stand opposed to annexation in the West Bank, and Bardawil urged a "union of the political leadership".

He called for a general meeting between Hamas and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), which includes various other Palestinian groups.

Israeli annexation of the West Bank forms part of a plan by United States President Donald Trump.

Dubbed “Deal of the Century” and unveiled in late January, Trump’s plan lets Israel impose sovereignty all the way to Jordan while Palestinians are granted a disjointed and demilitarised entity. The Palestinian state's capital would be on the outskirts of Jerusalem, the disputed city that would remain fully under Israeli sovereignty.

In addition, the planned Israeli annexation would deprive Palestinians of key agricultural land and water resources. It would also effectively kill the two-state solution to the conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s intention to move ahead with annexation has been met with warnings from the international community including the United Nations, the European Union, and the Arab League, that such a move would likely spark violence.

Last week, hundreds of international law professors and scholars signed an open letter condemning the Israeli annexation plan, calling it a "flagrant violation of bedrock rules of international law, and would also pose a serious threat to international stability in a volatile region."

Yet, Netanyahu has said his government aims to begin the process of annexation of West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley from July 1.

Israel occupied the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Gaza and the Syrian Golan Heights after capturing the territories during the 1967 war. The Jewish state then annexed East Jerusalem and the Syrian Golan heights in 1980 and 1981 respectively, although the moves were not recognized by the vast majority of the international community.