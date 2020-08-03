    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News

Half of US Citizens Have Lost Income, Bernie Sanders Points Out
  • Tourists outside the New York Stock Exchange, New York, U.S., August 2, 2020.

    Tourists outside the New York Stock Exchange, New York, U.S., August 2, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @NYPostOpinion

Published 3 August 2020 (5 hours 30 minutes ago)
Opinion

About 20 million people in the United States will no longer receive their unemployment checks.

Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders Sunday denounced that half of the U.S. citizens have suffered income loss amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: 

Trump Suggests Postponing Elections in the United States

About 20 million U.S. citizens have lost their jobs and will no longer receive the US$600 unemployment check.

"While the very rich get much richer, more than half of Americans have lost income during the new coronavirus pandemic. This is obscene,” Sanders indicated.

Sanders noted that billionaires have accumulated more capital reaching an approximate of US$743 billion while the population suffers the loss of their savings.

"We need an economy that works for everyone, not a manipulated economy for the rich and powerful," he added.

The pandemic has caused essential companies to stop providing their services and citizens to look for job alternatives.

From April to June, the U.S.economy contracted by 32.9 percent, which is its worst contraction recorded so far, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis data.

As President Donald Trump continues mishandling the pandemic,  the U.S. is the world's epicenter of the virus with 4,748,845 COVID-19 cases and 157,179 deaths.

Tags

United States Economy Bureau of Economic Analysis Pandemic COVID-19

People

Bernie Sanders Donald Trump

teleSUR
by teleSUR/ lp-JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.