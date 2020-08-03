Half of US Citizens Have Lost Income, Bernie Sanders Points Out

About 20 million people in the United States will no longer receive their unemployment checks.

Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders Sunday denounced that half of the U.S. citizens have suffered income loss amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 20 million U.S. citizens have lost their jobs and will no longer receive the US$600 unemployment check.

"While the very rich get much richer, more than half of Americans have lost income during the new coronavirus pandemic. This is obscene,” Sanders indicated.

Sanders noted that billionaires have accumulated more capital reaching an approximate of US$743 billion while the population suffers the loss of their savings.

"We need an economy that works for everyone, not a manipulated economy for the rich and powerful," he added.

Trump and the GOP have no idea how bad the US economy already is. Second quarter GDP was down 33% annualized. 50 million unemployed. If the pandemic disappeared tomorrow, it would take 1-2 years to recover to year end 2019 levels. #GOPDepression pic.twitter.com/o4ifQzYMNm — Frank (@Frank60566087) August 3, 2020

The pandemic has caused essential companies to stop providing their services and citizens to look for job alternatives.

From April to June, the U.S.economy contracted by 32.9 percent, which is its worst contraction recorded so far, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis data.

As President Donald Trump continues mishandling the pandemic, the U.S. is the world's epicenter of the virus with 4,748,845 COVID-19 cases and 157,179 deaths.