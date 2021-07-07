Haiti's Interim Prime Minister Declares State of Siege

The assassination of President Moise comes amid a serious security crisis. Over 150 people were killed and 200 kidnapped during June in Port-au-Prince.

Haiti's Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph declared a state of siege in his country following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

"I ask all the living forces of the nation to accompany us in this battle," Joseph said during a televised statement made after an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers.

"All measures have been taken to ensure the continuity of the State," he added and emphasized that the National Police and the Armed Forces are keeping the country's security under control.

Besides vowing that the killers will be brought to justice, Joseph expressed his sympathy with the family, friends and allies of President Moise, whom he described as a "very brave" man.

The meme reads, "Nurse shot dead inside an ambulance in Martissant."

The Moise murder comes amid a serious security crisis and institutional chaos. In a June 30 event, for example, a group of Haitian police killed 20 civilians in retaliation for the murder of Police Union spokesman Guerby Geffrard.

The Center for Analysis and Research on Human Rights (CARDH) claims that over 150 people were killed and 200 kidnapped during June in Port-au-Prince. Among the dead were journalist Diego Charles and activist Marie Antoinette Duclaire, both of whom were killed by gunmen who shot them from a motorcycle.

A few days earlier, gunmen attacked Doctors Without Borders' emergency hospital in Martissant, a Port-au-Prince neighborhood where the Grand Ravine and Ti Bois gangs are disputing control.