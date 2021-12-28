    • Live
Haitians Witness a Bloody Attack on Two Minibuses

    Members of armed urban gangs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. | Photo: Twitter/@Hebdo24

Published 28 December 2021
This incident comes just three days after another attack in Martissant, which killed three people, including a leader of the Unified Front of Transporters and Workers of Haiti.

On Monday, Haitian gangs fired at two minibuses, leaving at least five people dead and four citizens injured in Port-au-Prince.

The attack occurred in Martissant, an area from which some 20,000 people were displaced due to clashes between urban gangs. So far the causes of the attack are unknown.

"The minibuses were in Gran Sur and preparing to return to Port-au-Prince. The thugs demanded the drivers to stop. They did not obey their orders. Annoyed, the thugs fired at the two minibuses," local outlet Presslakay reported.

This violent event occurred despite the fact that the National Police said before Christmas that it would guarantee security in risk areas and highways.

To do this, the authorities announced the deployment of reinforcements in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince, where murders and kidnappings have been increasing for months.

The attack on the minibuses comes just three days after another incident in Martissant, where three people died, among whom was Guy Polinice, the coordinator of the northern department of the Unified Front of Transporters and Workers of Haiti.

During the previous weeks, another five people also were killed as a result of the confrontation between gangs that dispute control of the territory.

