Haitians Bid Farewell to Assassinated President Jovenel Moïse

The funeral honors for the former president of the Caribbean nation, assassinated last July 7, will end this coming Friday.

This Thursday, a massive and peaceful march took place in the city of Cap Haitien (north) in memory of the president, assassinated last July 7 by a group of armed men who entered the presidential residence.

Parishioners and residents of the city, located in the North Department, went to the cathedral to pay their respects and say goodbye to the former governor born in the town of Trou-du-Nord, in the northern part of the Caribbean country.

After the religious service, the inhabitants staged a peaceful march in which they demanded justice and that Moïse not be buried until the investigation opened to clarify his assassination is concluded.

They also expressed doubts about whether justice will be done and said that the head of state was assassinated because he defended the poor.

The interim mayor of Cap-Haïtien, Yvrose Pierre, declared to the media that the assassination also killed Haiti, the poorest and most humble people. He also recalled that Moïse is the fifth president from the country's northern region to be assassinated.

This Wednesday, residents of the 19 municipalities of the department came to sign condolence books.

Demonstrations near the hometown of assassinated President Jovenel Moïse in northern Haiti grew violent ahead of his funeral on Friday. Fleeing people say they saw burning tires and men with weapons demanding justice for Moïse. https://t.co/x3xNnKqGaz — The Associated Press (@AP) July 22, 2021

Residents also blocked national highway number 6 and prevented entry to Cap-Haïtien, while warning that only police vehicles, ambulances, and fire trucks will be allowed to pass.

Meanwhile, in the city's Plaza de Armas, passers-by booed the National Police director, Leon Charles. According to testimonies published in the media, they called on him not to participate in the funeral since he did not adequately protect the President at the time.

The Haitian Ministry of Communication previously informed that, on the occasion of the funeral services, no working days were declared on Thursday, July 22, and Friday, July 23.

Through its account on the social network Twitter, the ministry said that on these days, public administration offices, as well as schools, stores, and industries, would be closed throughout the country.