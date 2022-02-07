Haitian Senate Called for The Resignation of PM Ariel Henry

On Jan. 30, parties, unions, the Catholic episcopate, the voodoo community, and other social groups ignored Henry's authority and elected Steven Ivenson Benoit as new Prime Minister.

The term the Haitian Senate gave to Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resign expires on February 7, the day when the administration of the late President Jovenel Moise should have ended.

Alluding to what the 1987 Constitution states, Senate President Joseph Lambert demanded the resignation of the Interim authority through a letter made public on Friday.

The Senate "indisputably and uncontestedly recognizes the end of President Jovenel Moise's mandate on February 7, 2022," a date whose "logical consequence" is the end of the mission of the current Prime Minister, who must hand over the presidential sash to the lawmakers.

The Senate requires Henry to conclude all current issues so that a consensus can arise between political and social actors, which will allow to offer "the nation a way out of the crisis." It also asks the Superior Council of the Judiciary and other authorities to "identify" options for a return to institutional normalcy as quickly as possible.

Le président désigné de la transition, Fritz Alphonse Jean propose le dialogue pour résoudre la crisehttps://t.co/ksv2sX4NWu — Haiti Standard ���� (@haiti_standard) February 6, 2022

The tweet reads, "The Transition President Fritz Alphonse Jean Proposes Dialogue to Resolve Crisis."

Previously, on Jan. 30, parties, unions, the Catholic episcopate, the voodoo community, and other social groups, which make up the opposition National Transition Council (CNT), ignored Henry's authority and elected new authorities for the country.

Through a political process not recognized by the international community, the CNT elected former Central Bank Governor Fritz Alphonse Jean as Haitian Interim President and former Senator Steven Ivenson Benoit as Prime Minister.

Despite his unpopularity, PM Henry seems unwilling to relinquish power on Feb. 7, a highly symbolic date for Haitians because it recalls the end of Jean-Claude Duvalier's dictatorship and the start of a democracy that has failed to get consolidated since 1986.