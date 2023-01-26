Haitian Prime Minister’s Residence Attacked by Armed Policemen

The incident followed the killing of seven police officers by armed groups in the Haitian department of Artibonite.

Dozens of armed police officers attacked today the private residence of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, located in the Delmas 60 sector in Port-au-Prince.

Armed police officers attacked the Prime Minister's private residence and office in protest against the recent killing of officers during the fight against organized crime groups and the authorities' disregard.

The Prime Minister was not in the house. Local media reported property damage, vehicles with broken windows and gunshots.

A group of demonstrators waited for Henry outside the Toussaint Louverture airport upon his return from the CELAC Summit in Argentina.

Selon yon rapò RNDDH, gen 78 polisye ki asasinen, depi Ariel Henry monte Premye minis, 20 jiyè 2021. Chif sa reprezante yon mwayèn 5 ajan pa mwa. Depi ane a kòmanse, omwen 14 polisye mouri epi 2 disparèt. RNDDH lage responsablite a sou Prezidan CSPN nan ak DG PNH la. @vantbefinfo pic.twitter.com/HJl7AjXG78 — Luckson Saint-Vil Journaliste (@LuckNews88) January 26, 2023

According to an RNDDH report, 78 policemen have been murdered since Ariel Henry became Prime Minister on July 20, 2021. This figure represents an average of 5 agents per month. Since the beginning of the year, at least 14 policemen have died and two have disappeared. RNDDH leaves the responsibility to the President of the CSPN and the DG PNH.

The situation in Port-au-Prince has paralyzed traffic, with tires burning in the streets. The Toussaint Louverture has announced the suspension of its services until further notice. Some schools sent their students home.

The incident occurred a few hours after seven police officers were killed by armed groups in Savien, in the Haitian department of Artibonite. In the last two weeks, ten officers have been violently killed.

The National Directorate of the National Police declared "to all Central and Departmental Directors that the National Police is in a state of maximum alert and Operational Mode as of this Thursday, January 26, 2023," and therefore "summons all 'policemen to their respective duty stations until further notice."