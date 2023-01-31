Haitian Policemen Reject Murder Of 6 Colleagues In Liancourt

Wearing their uniforms and shouting slogans, they demanded their superiors grant them more armament to fight gangs, which have so far this year killed 15 police officers.

On Monday, Haitian police took to the streets of the Jeremie, Saint-Marc, and Gonaives communes to reject the murder of six officers in Liancourt commune by the Gan Grif gang.

Wearing their uniforms and shouting slogans, protesters demanded their superiors grant them more armament to fight gangs, which have so far this year killed 15 police officers, 10 of whom died last week.

“We will not return to our posts until our demands are met,” policemen stated, stressing that they will need better working conditions and greater coordination among Haitian armed forces to fight urban armed gangs.

On Saturday, Police Director Frantz Elbe launched the Tornado 1 special operation, which intends to curb insecurity and gang attacks by reinforcing police stations and specialized units with logistics and armament.

The Dom. Rep����strengthens the surveillance of the border. According to the General Commander of the Dominican Army, Carlos O. Fernández, this measure was adopted because of the increase of violence in Haiti. “The reinforcements have been ordered to face any eventuality”, he said. pic.twitter.com/gkxLxSfypo — Luckson Saint-Vil Journaliste (@LuckNews88) January 29, 2023

"Our country is going through a difficult situation. Police officers are in the crosshairs of the gangs. However, the solution to the problems is not promoting violence but to boost unity," Elbe stated. Hours after this announcement, gang members destroyed with heavy machinery the Pernier police station, which was looted and partly burnt on Thursday. “We are ready to back the National Police. Together, we hope to solve the problem of banditry, which so much violence and pain has caused in our country,” the Haitian Armed forces stated.