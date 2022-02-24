Haitian Police Kill Photojournalist Reporting A Workers Protest

"What happened today is a heavy blow against the press, which has the right to perform its duties in peace as workers have the right to protest": outlet Rois des Infos Director Romane.

On Wednesday, Rois des Infos photojournalist Maxihen Lazzare was shot dead by Haitian Police officers during a massive protest of textile workers demanding higher wages.

"What happened today is a heavy blow against the press, which has the right to perform its duties in peace as workers have the right to protest," outlet Rois des Infos Director Omeus Romane stated.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry condemned the violence that caused the death of Lazzare and offered his condolences to the journalist's family. The Police, however, have taken no position on this question so far.

Before the murder, the Haitian police had fired tear gas at a group of demonstrators who threw stones at them and used trucks to block the main avenue near Port-au-Prince Airport so that their demands would be heard.



Earlier this month, workers blocked an industrial park to protest against low wages, which were at the time around US$4.80 for a nine-hour workday.

In an attempt to suppress the demonstrations, Henry announced a US$1.80 increase to the minimum wage on Sunday. This policy, however, only angered the workers more.

"Nothing can be done with this miserable salary, which barely covers the costs of food and transportation. Haiti is experiencing unusual inflation. We will not accept less than US$14 a day," 39-year-old worker Jean Pierre told the Associated Press.

