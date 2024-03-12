Haitian PM to Resign After Formation of Presidential Council

Among other things, this council will ensure the deployment of a U.S.-funded "Multinational Security Support Mission to Haiti"

On Monday night, Irfaan Ali, the current president of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), announced that the Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry will resign after the establishment of a transitional presidential council and the appointment of an interim prime minister.

"We will create a transitional presidential council composed of seven voting members and two observers," Ali said after a meeting held in Kingston (Jamaica). Henry did not attend this high-level meeting as he has been in Puerto Rico for a week unable to return to Haiti.

"We are pleased to announce the commitment to a transitional governance agreement that paves the way for a peaceful transition of power, continuity of governance, and a short-term security action plan and route towards free and fair elections," Ali said, adding that the presidential council will appoint an interim prime minister and a council of ministers.

Present at the Kingston meeting were Prime Ministers Ralph Gonsalves (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines), Mia Mottley (Barbados), and Philip Davis (The Bahamas); U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Mexican Foreing Affairs Minister Alicia Barcena, French Development Minister Chrysoula Zacharopoulou; and the United Nations High Representative for the Least Developed Countries Earle Courtenay Rattray.

Haiti's unelected prime minister Ariel Henry says he will resign after months of unrest, with a transitional council to take over. Haitian American scholar Jemima Pierre says it's unlikely to end the crisis as long as the U.S. and others continue interfering in Haitian affairs. pic.twitter.com/qcNg1unPEw — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) March 12, 2024

The seven voting members will represent the following groups: December 21 Agreement, RED/EDE, Lavalas, Montana, Pitit Dessalines, and the private sector. Representatives of civil society and the religious community will be observers.

The presidential council will not include persons accused or convicted under United Nations sanctions, persons seeking to participate in upcoming elections, or persons opposing UN Resolution 2699.

This Council will have presidential powers during a transition period that will last until Haitians can elect a government at the polls. Decisions in the council will be made by majority vote.

This transitional institution will be responsible for endorsing orders and decrees alongside the council of ministers, establishing essential criteria for the selection of an "impartial and provisional" electoral council, and promoting a peaceful transition.

L’ancien pseudo Premier Minstre haïtien, Ariel Henry a démissionné. Il a été mis au pouvoir par le Core Group.



Les acteurs haïtiens et la CARICOM ont décidé de mettre en place un Conseil présidentiel de 7 membres. pic.twitter.com/N97LrIUQF8 — Haytien (@haytiens) March 12, 2024

The text reads, "Former Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned. The Central Group brought him to power. CARICOM and Haitian stakeholders decided to create a seven-member presidential council."

Besides ensuring internal governance, the council will collaborate with the international community to accelerate the deployment of a Multinational Security Support Mission to Haiti, which will have US$400 million funded by the U.S.

"Haitian parties must fully implement their commitments," emphasized Ali, who called for patience and giving "the opportunity to function" to the Kingston agreement, which he described as "a step forward."

The increase in violence in Haiti began on February 28 after it was revealed that Henry had committed to holding elections before the end of August 2025. According to a 2022 agreement, however, he should have relinquished power on February 7.