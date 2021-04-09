Haitian Opposition Would Dialogue With International Community

"Our real adversary is the international community, not Jovenel Moïse. We have already got rid of it since February 7, under article 134-2 of the Constitution," former senator Nènèl Cassy said.

On Thursday, the Haitian opposition said it was willing to discuss the current governmental crisis with the international community, but they would not engage with the current president Jovenel Moise.

One of the main representatives of the opposition, André Michel, remarked that Moise, who has the U.S.'s support, is not the real challenge. Still, the international community "must expel him from the National Palace."

On April 3, thousands of Haitian women took to the streets to denounce gang violence and political instability. Meanwhile, Moise maintains that his term ends on February 7, 2022, not a year earlier, which is the people's primary demand.