Haitian Migrants Receive Assistance in Cuba

The Cuban Red Cross is assisting a group of Haitian migrants who arrived in Cuba, 31 children and 61 women among them, according to authorities.

Haitian migrants aboard a boat disembarked last Sunday at midnight on the northern coast of the central Cuban province of Ciego de Avila due to bad weather after trying to reach the U.S.

Authorities received 253 Haitian migrants who were given medical and humanitarian attention after arriving at night at the port of Kasasa, in Cayo Coco, Jardines del Rey, in the north of the central Cuban province.

The Manuel Suárez Normal School for Physical Education Teachers functions as a temporary care center, informed the governor of Ciego de Avila, Tomás Alexis Martín Venegas, and the vice-governor, Ania Francisco Malde.

A group of specialists from the Cuban Red Cross was mobilized to prepare the lodging place, distribute hygiene products, food, and basic necessities. The organization's specialist Maria Gonzalez said that from the first moment, the migrants were guaranteed food and other services.

Unos 253 emigrantes procedentes de #Haiti, que recalaron en un puerto del litoral norte de la provincia cubana de Ciego de Ávila, reciben asistencia de la Cruz Roja de #Cuba.

Los haitianos, entre ellos 31 niños y 61 mujeres, viajaban en barco con la intención de llegar a #EEUU pic.twitter.com/aZYmTfOuBi — David de la Paz 戴维 (@daviddelapaz) December 27, 2022

Some 253 migrants from Haiti, who landed at a port on the northern coast of the Cuban province of Ciego de Avila, are receiving assistance from the Cuban Red Cross. The Haitians, among them 31 children and 61 women, were traveling by boat with the intention of reaching the U.S.

Gonzalez also said that contacts were established with the highest Cuban authorities to guarantee an organized, safe, and voluntary return to their country of origin.

In May of this year, a boat carrying 842 Haitians intending to reach the U.S. landed on the coast of the municipality of Caibarién, in the north of the central province of Villa Clara.

In February, another 292 Haitians arrived in the province of Ciego de Avila when the boat in which they were sailing to the U.S. drifted after crossing the Paso de los Vientos, which connects the Atlantic Ocean with the Caribbean Sea.