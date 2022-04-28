Haitian Medical Students Protest Death of Colleague

Over the last week, hundreds of families have fled the violence unleashed by armed gangs in Port-au-Prince and have taken refuge in public spaces, schools, and relatives' houses.

On Wednesday, hundreds of university students took to the streets of Port-au-Prince to demand justice for the death of Osny Zidor, a 27-year-old woman who was the victim of gang violence that controls Haiti.

The march started from the State University and headed towards Bois-verna, the place where the fifth-year medical student was murdered. There, the citizens made moving messages and called on the country's authorities to assume their responsibilities in the face of the phenomenon of uncontrollable insecurity.

The medical students also announced that they will hold a photo exhibition and other activities on Monday to pay tribute to her memory, as reported by Haiti 24.

"Enough! Enough!", "We must stop arming the bandits who kill students," "We must stop the fearless bandits who impose their law throughout the country," were phrases that people shouted at the march.

Sa vie a été ôtée par les gangs après 5 années d'études en médecine. Cette photo date de 2015 au lycée de Faustin Soulouque. Elle est bien Osny Zidor, cette étudiante sacrifiée.

Haiti devient une république bananière, de gangs.



Courage à la famille!

The tweet reads, "Her life was taken away by gangs after 5 years of studying medicine. This photo is at the Faustin Soulouque High School in 2015. She is Osny Zidor, the sacrificed student. Haiti becomes a gangs-controlled banana republic. Strength to the family!"

Over the last week, hundreds of families have fled the violence unleashed by armed gangs in Port-au-Prince and have taken refuge in schools, relatives' houses or the streets. Near the U.S. embassy, for instance, people are camping at the Clercine Square, carrying their possessions in backpacks and preparing their food in the open air.

Haitians are trying to avoid the violence generated by clashes between the 400 Mawozo and Chen Mechan, two gangs fighting for control of the Croix-des-Bouquets, Croix-des-Mission, Butte Boyer and Bon Repos slums.

The internal displacement of the population, however, is not recent. Since June 2021, about 16,500 people have remain outside their homes in Port-au-Prince, according to UN data.