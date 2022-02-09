Haitian Judge Denies Having Involved PM Henry In Moise's Murder

"The CNN article aims to 'murder' my career: people behind it want me to die here or take refuge abroad. I won't allow any of the two to happen," judge Orelien stated.

On Tuesday, judge Garry Orelien rejected claims made in an article published by CNN according to which he implicated current Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7, 2021.

The U.S. journalists based their article on an audio in which the voice of Orelien, who led the investigation of the murder case until the end of January, would be heard at a dialogue with someone.

"The intellectual author of the murder is Henry’s friend. They both planned and prepared it. In addition, Ariel is currently in close communication with Jean Laguel, another initiator, accomplice, and author of the attack,” the alleged voice of the judge stated.

According to the audio, all the men in charge of Moise's security were bribed so that they did not protect him from the attack. "And in fact, none of them fired a single shell," lamented the voice supposedly attributed to Orelien.

Least vaccinated countries in the world:



Burundi 0.05% with at least one dose

DR Congo 0.4%

Haiti 1% pic.twitter.com/R26bcyTNiJ — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) February 8, 2022

"This article aims to 'murder' my career: people behind it want me to die here or take refuge abroad. I won't allow any of the two to happen. Let them say what they want and denounce who they want," Orelien stated. He also claimed that journalist Etant Dupain allegedly tried to interview him about Moise’s murder on Sunday. However, the judge told him he had nothing to say about it. Orelien withdrew from the murder investigation for alleged personal reasons on Jan. 21, a few days after the NGO National Human Rights Defense Network (RNDDH) accused him of having received bribes to release people and annul arrest warrants.