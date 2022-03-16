Haitian Health Workers Protest Against Insecurity

The discontent of health workers began to grow on March 2, when two doctors were kidnapped in Port-au-Prince by individuals wearing Police uniforms.

On March 14, Haitian physicians, nurses, and other health professionals began a three-day strike to reject gang-related kidnappings. The Haitian Medical Association (AMH) announced that its hospitals, clinics, and health centers will only provide emergency care.

"This is about protesting against insecurity, particularly kidnapping, which has already claimed too many victims in the country. It is time to stop this evil," the Haitian Pharmacists Association (APH) said, calling on unions, professional colleges, and student associations to join the strike.

"It is imperative a common front to take the bull by the horns... insecurity is a widespread problem whose definitive solution requires a national approach."

This strike movement is also supported by the "Meeting of Democrats, Nationals and Progressives Party (RDNP), which recalled that gang-related kidnappings are carried out "in broad daylight and often inside clinics and hospitals."

Haïti/Insécurité: Détournement des camions à Martissant: le syndicat des chauffeurs entre en grève - https://t.co/CG6i5VtV13 — #TeamEchojounal (@Echojounal) March 16, 2022

The tweet reads, "Haiti's Insecurity: Truck hijacking in Martissant. Drivers' union goes on strike. The insecurity situation has worsened further in Martissant. Armed gangs hijacked at least seven vehicles on a single day."

For at least two weeks, the support staff of the Haitian State University Hospital and Justinien University Hospital have been also on strike, demanding better working conditions and salary increases. This week, workers at Hospital de la Paix at Delmas 33 and at other university hospitals threaten to continue their protests.

Over the last year, 655 kidnapping cases were reported to authorities in Port-au-Prince, doctors have become easy victims of criminal gangs. “We live a catastrophic situation... No one is protected,” said Louis Gilles, a physician working in Delmas.