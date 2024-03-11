Haiti: The Car Is on Fire and There´s No Driver at the Wheel

Haiti plunges into chaos as a massive wave of diplomats flee the country and gangs take more ground

Haiti is in the hands of gangs and chaos. The armed groups seek the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry and prevent his return to the nation.

Clashes between criminals and the police spread throughout the capital in strategic places such as the presidential palace and different prisons, which have taken and released prisoners.

The health service and medical care is in a deplorable state, with gangs looting hospitals and medical stations. As a result of the continuous incursions of criminals, they have had to evacuate patients from hospitals, including having to transport children and newborns.

Other areas controlled by bandits are some of the country’s port areas, an example of this last Thursday when they took over the company Caribbean Port Services SA (CPS).

Fires in institutional areas such as commissaries and government buildings are also common in the country’s anarchic state.

Among all this chaos the United States has deployed troops to reinforce the security of the United States Embassy in Haiti and evacuate non-essential personnel, the evacuation was only of American citizens and diplomats.

On the other hand the European Union also withdrew all diplomatic personnel from the Caribbean island as well.

