Haiti Records 7,100 COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Rises to 151

As to Tuesday morning, Haiti had reported 7,100 COVID-19 cases and 151 deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, health authorities have carried out some 16,957 diagnostic tests, almost 42 percent of which had positive results.

Port-au-Prince city continues to lead the numbers with some 5,139 COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths. While experts consider that the health facilities' occupation rate remains low, they urge the population to remain vigilant and comply with the guidelines.

"We must remain vigilant for two reasons. Firstly, health authorities have not yet declared we are out of danger. The second one is the proximity of two countries where cases are constantly increasing: the Dominican Republic and the U.S.," Port-au-Prince's West Side Health director Martial Beneche said.

Haïti-Santé: La Brigade médicale cubaine������ lutte contre l’épidémie en Haïti [...] une vingtaine de professionnels cubain ont rejoint en renfort, la lutte contre la pandémie �� en #Haïti����[...] @Haitianaute / Lisez plus sur: https://t.co/sX31a2CCej pic.twitter.com/dYCF5BQ6KG — EmbaCuba Haiti (@EmbaCuba_Haiti) July 18, 2020

The meme reads, "Haiti's health: the Cuban medical brigade is fighting against the epidemic in Haiti... Twenty Cuban professionals have joined in the fight against the pandemic."

On June 30, Haiti began its gradual escalation with the opening of its borders. This decision favors travelers from both the United States, which accumulates over four million COVID-19 cases and the neighboring Dominican Republic, which has registered over 53,000 infections.

Beneche told outlet Le Nouvelliste that there has been a decrease in infections in Haiti in recent weeks.

"It does not mean that we can lower our guard," he stressed and recalled that many people stopped wearing masks, and others do not respect distancing measures.