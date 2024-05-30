Haiti: Gangs Add More Deaths and Kidnappings

On Wednesday, a school principal was murdered and a dozen people were kidnapped by gang member creating an environment of insecurity, caused by violence, in Haiti.
Related:
Haiti: Death of Three Foreign Missionaries Repudiated
Armed assailants on a motorbike opened fire on the leading figure of the Sisters of St. Mary of the Angels school, named Petit Papa Garcia Dominique.
Before taking her life, the criminals beat her to force her out of her vehicle in Capois Street, an area of Port-au-Prince, the daily Le Facteur Haiti reported.
So far it is not known which group perpetrated the attack, but in the midst of the chaos in the Caribbean nation, school principals could be in the sights of the criminals, who have already burned and looted high schools, schools and even universities.
For its part, the daily Haiti Libre reported the kidnapping of a dozen workers at the Varreux terminal, on Haile Selassie Avenue, as they were returning home.
Armed assailants on a motorbike opened fire on the leading figure of the Sisters of St. Mary of the Angels school, named Petit Papa Garcia Dominique.
Before taking her life, the criminals beat her to force her out of her vehicle in Capois Street, an area of Port-au-Prince, the daily Le Facteur Haiti reported.
So far it is not known which group perpetrated the attack, but in the midst of the chaos in the Caribbean nation, school principals could be in the sights of the criminals, who have already burned and looted high schools, schools and even universities.
For its part, the daily Haiti Libre reported the kidnapping of a dozen workers at the Varreux terminal, on Haile Selassie Avenue, as they were returning home.