News > Haiti

Haiti: Gangs Add More Deaths and Kidnappings

  • Violence Acts in Haiti, May 2024

    Violence Acts in Haiti, May 2024 | Photo: X/ @Almomentonet

Published 30 May 2024 (1 hours 28 minutes ago)
Opinion

So far it is not known which group perpetrated the attack, but in the midst of the chaos in the Caribbean nation, school principals could be in the sights of the criminals, who have already burned and looted high schools, schools and even universities.

On Wednesday, a school principal was murdered and a dozen people were kidnapped by gang member creating an environment of insecurity, caused by violence, in Haiti.

Haiti: Death of Three Foreign Missionaries Repudiated

Armed assailants on a motorbike opened fire on the leading figure of the Sisters of St. Mary of the Angels school, named Petit Papa Garcia Dominique.

Before taking her life, the criminals beat her to force her out of her vehicle in Capois Street, an area of Port-au-Prince, the daily Le Facteur Haiti reported.

For its part, the daily Haiti Libre reported the kidnapping of a dozen workers at the Varreux terminal, on Haile Selassie Avenue, as they were returning home.

For its part, the daily Haiti Libre reported the kidnapping of a dozen workers at the Varreux terminal, on Haile Selassie Avenue, as they were returning home.

