Haiti: Gangs Add More Deaths and Kidnappings

So far it is not known which group perpetrated the attack, but in the midst of the chaos in the Caribbean nation, school principals could be in the sights of the criminals, who have already burned and looted high schools, schools and even universities.

On Wednesday, a school principal was murdered and a dozen people were kidnapped by gang member creating an environment of insecurity, caused by violence, in Haiti.

Armed assailants on a motorbike opened fire on the leading figure of the Sisters of St. Mary of the Angels school, named Petit Papa Garcia Dominique.

Before taking her life, the criminals beat her to force her out of her vehicle in Capois Street, an area of Port-au-Prince, the daily Le Facteur Haiti reported.

For its part, the daily Haiti Libre reported the kidnapping of a dozen workers at the Varreux terminal, on Haile Selassie Avenue, as they were returning home.

Garcia Dominique Petit Papa, directeur de l'école "Soeurs Sainte Marie des Anges" a été assassiné au volant de son véhicule tôt ce mercredi à la rue Capois au Centre-ville. Selon des informations, des bandits armés à bord de motocyclettes ont commis cet acte. pic.twitter.com/Da8ziRBhWL — Fiabilité Info (@FiabiliteInfos) May 29, 2024

For its part, the daily Haiti Libre reported the kidnapping of a dozen workers at the Varreux terminal, on Haile Selassie Avenue, as they were returning home.