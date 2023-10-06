Haiti: 30 Killed, 15 Injured in Canaan Gang Violence

The attacks occurred shortly after the Canaan gangs committed to a supposed ceasefire and urged the population to return to their homes and the diaspora to invest in the country.

According to a preliminary balance of the Civil Protection Directorate, recent attacks on Saut-d'Eau and Mirebalais communes in central Haiti left 30 dead and 15 injured.

According to several reports, from September 22 to 25, Canaan gang members attacked Saut-d’Eau and also the Mirebalais University Hospital, one of the most important of its kind in the country, causing over 800 families to displace.

The Civil Protection Directorate also revealed that some 25 vehicles were stolen, and two police cars were set on fire.

In addition, about 30 food stores, a bar, pharmacy and two transfer offices were looted.

The displaced people had to take refuge in 26 sites, some of which do not have necessary conditions to house them.

These families are currently facing a wide range of needs, including drinking water, hot food, hygiene and sanitation kits, mattresses, blankets, cleaning materials and, above all, psychosocial support.

Upon his return from New York last week, where he attended the 78th UN General Assembly (UNGA), Prime Minister Ariel Henry dismissed Canaan gangs' actions and assured that armed groups cannot offer peace to Haiti.

A recent UN report revealed that so far this year, some 2,500 people have died in Haiti as a result of gang violence and nearly a thousand have been kidnapped.

For some experts, Haiti's situation could worsen with the certainty of the arrival of an international security support mission, approved earlier this week by the UN Security Council.