Haftar Forces Bomb Military Academy in Tripoli: 42 Killed

After the attack on the military academy, planes under the control of Haftar's forces bombarded the Mitiga Airbase, the only operating airport in the Libyan capital.

An air raid on a military academy in Tripoli, attributed to forces under the command of Libyan Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, left at least 42 people dead and many more wounded.

Security sources told the Reuters News Agency on Saturday that the Libyan National Army bombarded the facility located in the Juhba area on Saturday night; this attack resutled in heavy damage to the site and its surroundings.

"There are dead everywhere, and many injured," a medical source told the publication EFE on Saturday.

At first, the Government of National Accord in Tripoli reported that 28 people were killed; however, shortly after, the death toll skyrocketed to 42.

The city of Tripoli is under the control of the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord, despite repeated attacks by the Haftar forces to capture the area.

The Libyan National Army has increased their attacks over the last 72 hours, as they vow to destroy any foreign entity that attempts to intervene in this conflict.