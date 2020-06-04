Hackers Are Targeting Politicians, Google Says

Employees working on the presidential campaign of Democrat candidate Joe Biden have been targeted by foreign hackers, the head of Google's Threat Analysis Group Shane Huntley said on Thursday.

The security official also revealed that email accounts belonging to Republican President Donald Trump's campaign staff were also targeted by hackers, this time Iranian ones. The group identified by Google as being responsible for targeting the campaign, in this case, it is called Charming Kitten.

"We sent the targeted users our standard government-backed attack warning and we referred this information to federal law enforcement," Huntley said.

Recently TAG saw China APT group targeting Biden campaign staff & Iran APT targeting Trump campaign staff with phishing. No sign of compromise. We sent users our govt attack warning and we referred to fed law enforcement. https://t.co/ozlRL4SwhG — Shane Huntley (@ShaneHuntley) June 4, 2020

A Biden campaign spokesman stated that they are aware of the reports sent by Google. "We know that a foreign actor has made unsuccessful attempts to access the personal email accounts of campaign staff," the statement said. "We have known from the beginning of our campaign that we would be subject to such attacks and we are prepared for them."

This comes in a moment where digital spying at top politicians is starting to become regular. Hackers' sights are not only on U.S politicians. Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro denounced this week that the hacker collective Anonymous had posted some personal info about himself and his sons.

"In a clear form of intimidation, the Anonymous Brazil hacktivist movement published details of the President of the Republic and his family on Twitter. Legal measures are being taken so these crimes do not go unpunished," Bolsonaro posted.