Habano Festival, A Luxury Opportunity

At the recently concluded 24th Habano Festival, the Habanos S.A. corporation raised 17.8 million euros during the traditional charity auction that closes the event.

Throughout the years, the Habano Festival continues to be the ideal scenario and the largest international gathering for lovers of what is considered the best cigar in the world: the Habano.

Created in 1999, the Festival is held annually in the last week of February in Cuba's capital, Havana, keeping intact its spirit of celebration and homage to the best tobacco in the world. Not only has it become the best exponent of Habanos' fundamentals of excellence and quality, but it is also recognized as the ideal place for the exchange of experiences among enthusiasts from all over the world.

For a week, Habano lovers gather to pay tribute to the Habano and delve into the secrets of a tradition treasured for centuries. The program of activities ranges from guided visits to the collection and production centers to Habano tasting seminars and important social events. Participants also have the privilege of being among the first to taste the new Habanos presented during the Festival.

#ENPROFUNDIDAD, por Rosa María Fernández | Dos mil 900 asistentes de 108 naciones, entre fumadores, productores y profesionales del sector, acudieron al 24 #FestivalDelHabano en #Cuba, del 26 de #FEB al #1MAR de 2024.

Te contamos más aquí https://t.co/LIu5O81M4N pic.twitter.com/y66DnRXD3K — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) March 7, 2024

The tweet reads, "2,900 attendees from 108 nations, including smokers, producers and industry professionals, attended the 24th Habano Festival in Cuba from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2024."

Within the framework of the event, an important business forum is held in which international companies, collectors and those interested in the latest trends in the Cuban market converge. This event is a perfect place to forge alliances, agreements and exchanges between the many international personalities attending from the fields of culture, gastronomy, cinema, fashion, sports, collecting and the world of luxury.

At the recently concluded 24th Habano Festival, the Habanos S.A. corporation raised 17.8 million euros during the traditional charity auction that closes the Festival. Six humidors (furniture for the preservation of cigars) were auctioned, money that will be used to improve the quality of Cuban Public Health services.

The humidors auctioned paid tribute to the world-renowned cigar brands Cohiba, H.Upmann, Romeo y Julieta, Hoyo de Monterrey, Partagás, Montecristo, and Trinidad.