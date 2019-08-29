HK Police Warn of Increased Violence Amid Ongoing Protests

Over the past two months, nearly 900 people involved in violent incidents in Honk Kong have been arrested.

Hong Kong police said Wednesday said protests and assemblies over the past two months have escalated in violence and are dedicated to bringing all offenders to justice.

Speaking at a daily press conference, Tse Chun-chung, chief superintendent of the city's police public relations, said more radical acts have sprung up and spread out across various districts in Hong Kong. "The escalation and extension of violence have caused widespread fear among the public."

Tse cited the unlawful and violent acts, including setting barricades on major roads, dismantling railings, throwing gas bombs and metal sticks, and hitting civilians and reporters.

"These radical protesters are tearing our society apart and tearing down our core values, including the rule of law," Tse said, adding that the whole society has started to pay the price.

Retail sales, tourism and logistics bore the first blow and the shadow is looming on the broader economy. So far, 31 countries and regions have issued travel advisories for Hong Kong. "Visitors are having second thought about coming to Hong Kong. It is high time to stop all acts of violence and restore Hong Kong public safety and order," Tse said.

Tse said the Hong Kong police take every case very seriously and have zero-tolerance for all unlawful acts, vowing to make every effort to bring all offenders to justice. Since last weekend, the Hong Kong police have arrested 26 people suspected of participating in serious violent incidents since protests began June 9.

On-spot arrests don't mean the police will neglect the crime, Tse said. Over the past two months, nearly 900 people involved in violent incidents have been arrested.