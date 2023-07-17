Guyana: Government Reaffirms Indemnification Pledge

The Government pledges to continue to provide support and assistance to the victims and families of the tragic fire at the Mahdia student residence.

The Guyana government on Monday reiterated that it would offer “every type of assistance possible and necessary” to support the victims and families of the tragic fire at the dormitory of a secondary school in Guyana that resulted in the deaths of 19 children in May.

A statement from the Office of the Attorney General noted that thus far, medical treatment has been offered both locally and overseas, and that the government has met the financial obligations for transportation to and from the capital, as well as all funeral and related expenses.

It said psychosocial assistance, including counselling, has also been provided.

A secondary school girl, who allegedly caused the death of 19 of her schoolmates when she set the dormitory of the Mahdia Secondary School, has since been charged with murder.

FULL STATEMENT:



From the beginning, the Government made it abundantly clear that it will offer every type of assistance possible and necessary to support the victims and families of the tragic Mahdia Dormitory Fire. pic.twitter.com/VW9ogXt1nf — NCN Guyana (@NCNGuyana) July 17, 2023

Guyanese law prohibits the naming of juvenile accused individuals or convicts but it allows for her to be charged with murder since she is older than 14 years.

In the statement, the Office of the Attorney General said the Irfaan Ali-government pledges to continue to offer support and assistance in various ways to enable the families to continue to cope with, and recover from, this horrendous tragedy.

"In this regard, many family members requested cash which they could use to make purchases that would enhance their ability to continue to provide for their families. In response to these requests, Government offered each family financial assistance, and the families were requested to sign an agreement having received independent legal advice."

The statement said that the process of providing this financial assistance is ongoing and that in the agreement itself, government pledged to continue to offer such support as may be necessary to the victims and their families.