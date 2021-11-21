Gunman Shot Dead After Killing 1, Injuring 4 In Jerusalem

Israeli forces stormed into the al-Aqsa compound in search for a person who allegedly drove the gunman to the site of the attack.

One person died and four others were wounded in a shooting in East Jerusalem on Sunday morning, with the gunman also shot dead, local police said. The incident took place outside the al-Aqsa mosque compound in East Jerusalem's Old City.

The injured, two civilians and two police officers, were hospitalized. Israel's Magen David Adom emergency health service said that one civilian was in a critical condition and the other was in a moderate-to-serious condition. The two officers sustained minor injuries, the police said.

The police and Border Police officers on patrol nearby shot and killed the Palestinian gunman, and Israeli forces stormed into the al-Aqsa compound in search for a person who allegedly drove the gunman to the site of the attack. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

A Palestinian man was shot dead last Wednesday after he stabbed two police officers in the same area, the police said. Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which are claimed by the Palestinians, in the 1967 Middle East war, and has controlled them ever since. The Palestinians have been seeking to establish a Palestinian state on these territories together with the Gaza Strip.

Hours after this incident, the Israel Police detained a young Palestinian accusing him of having stabbed a 67-year-old Israeli man who was walking through the Jaffa neighborhood in Tel Avid.

"Police forces that arrived at the scene immediately after receiving the notice began an exhaustive search with aerial scanners in helicopters and soon arrested an 18-year-old suspect," a police spokesman said.

The detainee, who is being questioned by the police, is a resident of Jenin, a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli police maintain that "nationalistic reasons" motivated his actions.