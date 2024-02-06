Gun Shot in Istanbul Courthouse Leaves 2 Dead and 5 Wounded

Authorities attributed the responsibility for the attack to the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party/Front.

On Tuesday, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that an armed attack on the courthouse checkpoint in Istanbul's Caglayan neighborhood resulted in the death of a civilian and five injured individuals, including three police officers.

The attack occurred at 11:46 local time when the assailants opened fire on the checkpoint at the courthouse's entrance. The two attackers were shot down by security forces.

"It has been determined that the traitors, identified as E.Y. and P.B., who were neutralized, were members of the terrorist organization DHKP/C," said Ali Yerlikaya.

Police officers guarding the courthouse entrance responded to the gunfire. Turkish media reports indicate that one of the attackers was a woman.

Ali Yerlikaya attributed the responsibility for the attack to the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party/Front (DHKP/C), a leftist group that has carried out attacks for almost half a century.

This is the second attack in Istanbul in the last ten days. On January 28, the Islamic State attacked a Catholic church, killing a 52-year-old citizen.

The DHKP/C has not carried out recent attacks, but in the past, it targeted the same courthouse in Istanbul: in March 2015, two attackers managed to enter the courthouse and killed a prosecutor in his office.