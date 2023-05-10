Gun Deaths Reach New High In Texas, US

A report by The Texas Tribune released Wednesday said the number of gun violence deaths has reached a new high in the U.S. state of Texas.

According to the report, there were 15 gun deaths per 100,000 residents in Texas in 2021, a 50% increase from 1999, when there was an average of 10 gun deaths per 100,000 residents.

Citing data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the report also noted that, over the same period, firearm-related homicides increased 66 percent and firearm suicides increased by 40 percent in the southern U.S. state.

Gun deaths in the state, including suicides, homicides, and accidents, last exceeded 15 per 100,000 people in 1994.

At least 6 countries have issued travel advisories to the U.S. over gun violence.



There have been 200+ mass shootings in the U.S. in 2023, and the country is on track to have a record number of mass shootings this year. pic.twitter.com/DJQVsthEV1 — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 10, 2023

Last Saturday, eight people were killed, and seven others injured after a shooting at a shopping mall near Dallas. It became the second-deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. this year.

In recent years, Texas has suffered some of the deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history. Texas lawmakers have loosened gun restrictions since 2000, passing more than 100 bills.

The state blocks "zero tolerance" policies on campuses that expel students who carry guns, prohibits hotels from restricting firearms, and allows Texans to carry firearms without a license or training.