Gun Ban in Brasilia Goes Into Effect Until Monday

The measure comes from the Brazilian justice system for security reasons before the inauguration of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) informed that Judge Alexandre de Moraes suspended gun permits throughout the Federal District region for non-security professionals.

It was "determined the temporary suspension of the authorizations of all species to carry firearms, as well as the transport of weapons and ammunition," according to the STF decision signed by Minister Moraes.

Except for members of the Armed Forces, the Unified Public Security System (SUSP), the Legislative Police, private security companies, and cash-in-transit companies, any person who fails to comply with the measure will face arrest in flagrante delicto for illegal possession.

The ban, in effect from today, December 28, at 18:00 hrs., until January 2, affects the entire Federal District region, including the capital, Brasilia, as Lula da Silva will be sworn in as President of Brazil on January 1.



#NotíciaSTF O ministro Alexandre de Moraes determinou a suspensão temporária do porte de armas de fogo no Distrito Federal a partir das 18h desta quarta-feira (28/12). A determinação ocorreu após pedido da Polícia Federal e vale até o dia 02 de janeiro. (1/3) — STF (@STF_oficial) December 28, 2022

Minister Alexandre de Moraes determined the temporary suspension of carrying firearms in the Federal District as of 6 pm this Wednesday (12/28). The determination took place at the request of the Federal Police and is valid until January 2nd.

According to Moraes, the decision will help ensure "not only the security of the president and vice-president-elect, but also that of the thousands of people who will attend the inauguration on January 1."

The request for its application was made by the Federal Police and the future Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino, amid security concerns. Last Saturday, a man was arrested for attempting to detonate a bomb in the vicinity of Brasilia's International Airport.

In addition, the country witnessed the attempted invasion of the Federal Police building by supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro, events that, according to Moraes, make it necessary to take restrictive measures.