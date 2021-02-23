Guinea Receives Ebola Vaccines To Tackle the Outbreak

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
I have already subscribed | Do not show this message again
Boletines
Your email has been successfully registered.
On February 14, the authorities declared an Ebola outbreak in the country, after which they implemented strict epidemiological surveillance.
According to the authorities, Ebola vaccines sent by the World Health Organization (WHO) arrived in Guinea on Tuesday as the country battles with the first outbreak since the 2016 upsurge, the worse reported thus far.
Moreover, the WHO Director-General recalled that "the last time Guinea faced an Ebola outbreak, vaccines were still being developed," and the country is now in a better position to face the disease.
On February 14, the authorities declared an Ebola outbreak in the country, after which they implemented strict epidemiological surveillance.
#FromTheSouth News Bits | South Africa suspends its vaccination plan of front line health workers with the Astra Zeneca vaccine after a clinical trial suggested it is not effective in preventing the dominant COVID-19 variant in the country. pic.twitter.com/SqCpzQUH6s