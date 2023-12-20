Guinea-Bissau: 18 Killed in Oil Depot Fire

More than 200 people were injured in the tragedy.

On Tuesday evening, Guinean government spokesman Ousmane Gaoual Diallo said the death toll from the fuel depot fire in the Guinean capital Conakry on Sunday night has risen from 14 to 18.

"Despite the efforts made by the emergency response team, today we deplore four new deaths, bringing the death toll to 18," the spokesman said on national television.

More than 200 people were injured in the tragedy. Assistance has been provided to those affected by the fire, Diallo said, noting that more than 738 households have been identified in the four neighborhoods in and around the disaster site.

The government has decided to resume the supply of diesel to populations throughout the country at the usual price of 12,000 Guinean francs (US$1.4) per liter, he said.

Incendie au Dépôt d'Hydrocarbures de Kaloum : Point de Situation #RestezInformés pic.twitter.com/dDISuoro5f — Ousmane Gaoual Diallo (@diallousmane) December 19, 2023

Minimum services in public and private administration will resume on Wednesday in the Kaloum district, the seat of public administration and economic center of the capital, Diallo said.

The stricken areas remain closed to the public for security and investigation reasons, and only specialized services can access them, he said, adding that masks are strongly recommended in the Kaloum district.