Guillermo Del Toro: 'I'm a Mexican and I Am an Immigrant'

Del Toro made a point of highlighting he was a Mexican and an immigrant during the ceremony.

Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro asked people to reject fear and embrace respect, while urging migrants not to believe the lies being told about them, as he unveiled Tuesday his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"As a Mexican, receiving this star is a gesture and no gesture right now can be banal or simple. This is very important that it is happening right now," the director said.

"I can tell to all of you, all immigrants from every nation, that you should believe in the possibilities and not the obstacles. Ever. Do not believe the lies they tell about us. Believe in the stories you have inside and believe that we all can make a difference and we all have stories to tell," he said.

Del Toro, who is originally from Guadalajara, said, "Right now, we are in a moment of great fear, great fear and great division. That's why fear is used, it is used to divide us," but he added, "The antidote to that is to come together, to realize those divisions are complete fantasies."

Del Toro's address came just two days after 22 people including eight Mexicans were gunned down in El Paso, Texas, in a massacre committed last Saturday by a white supremacist who shot his way through a shopping mall.

Considered one of today's top film directors, Del Toro has won two Oscars: Best Picture and Best Director for the 2017 movie "The Shape of Water."

Together with Alejandro Gonzalez-Iñarritu and Alfonso Cuaron, with whom he forms a group known as "The Three Amigos of Cinema," Del Toro has been one of those largely responsible for the great success of Mexican film directors around the world.