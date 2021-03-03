Guatemala's Pacaya Volcano Is Likely To Erupt in the Next Hours

This Central American volcano began its eruptive activity on Feb. 19. Its last major eruption occurred on May 27, 2010.

The Pacaya volcano on Wednesday increased its seismic activity with the release of ash at high altitudes. Its material is dispersing up to 25 kilometers away from its crater.

The National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology, and Hydrology (INSIVUMEH) warned that this Central American volcano is continuously expelling "ballistics" 500 meters above its crater.

In the last hours, three lava flows have formed, which reach up to 1,000 meters in length and disperse with south-west, south, and north directions.

The neighboring communities El Patrocinio and El Rodeo received ash from a column of gases that reached a height of 3,500 meters above sea level.

Authorities do not rule out the possibility of an eruption in the next few hours. Meanwhile, ashfall is also expected in communities such as Los Rios, Los Jazmines El Rodeo, San Jose, Buenos Aires, Rio Frio, and Pacaya.

For this reason, the authorities recommended to the Directorate of Civil Aeronautics to take the necessary precautions with air traffic. They also requested that the National Park located on the slopes of the volcano be closed.

The National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) Spokesperson David de Leon recalled that the Pacaya volcano began its eruptive activity on February 19. Its last major eruption occurred on May 27, 2010, and killed two people.