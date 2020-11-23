Guatemala's Congress to Revoke Budget That Sparked Protests

Congress President Allan Rodriguez along with other 16 lawmakers announced the decision in a message broadcast in the early hours of Monday morning.

Guatemala's Congress President Allan Rodriguez Monday announced the reversal of the 2021 state budget, which approval last week gave rise to a massive demonstration and the burning of part of Parliament on Saturday.

"We have agreed to suspend the processing of the income and expenditure budget of the state for 2021," Rodriguez said.

However, the opposition lawmaker Lucrecia Hernandez urged the population not to be fooled by the parliamentary authorities because "the Congress' Board of Directors don't have the power to file a law approved by the plenary."

Yesterday's protests in the historic center of the Guatemalan capital ended in police repression and arrests. This video shows a press worker from @AztecaNoticiaGT was reportedly affected by tear gas used by @PNCdeGuatemala in the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/W1pwRkm8rn — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 22, 2020

The approval of the budget last Wednesday, at 5h30, provoked unrest in the population that resulted in the demonstrations on Saturday. The budget, approved by 115 of 160 legislators under strict security measures with several streets closed, has been described as "opaque" by opposition legislators who assured that they never had access to the document. Besides, according to experts, the budget presents extensive cuts in health and human rights issues.