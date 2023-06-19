Guatemalan Presidential Candidates Close Campaigns

On next Sunday, around 9.3 million Guatemalans are empowered to elect their next president, vice president and 160 legislators for the period 2024-2028.

Over the weekend, the main candidates for the Presidency of Guatemala closed their campaigns with a view to the elections to be held on June 25.

"Give me the benefit of the doubt. You gave your vote to three men who held office and have let you down for the last 12 years," he said.

the candidate Sandra Torres, who promised to restore the social programs that worked during the administration of her deceased ex-husband, former president Alvaro Colom Caballeros (2008-2012).

Her vice-presidential candidate is the evangelical pastor Romero Guerra, who overcame several legal resources that were aimed at preventing his participation in these elections.

“Where do our people go?” AJ+ delves into how the U.S. and Guatemala have historically worked hand in hand to displace Indigenous peoples. pic.twitter.com/Zw6bNnQ8p1 — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 19, 2023

On the other hand, the presidential candidate Edmond Mulet promised to deliver tablets to all Guatemalan children before the start of the school year. The former United Nations diplomat is one of the five candidates with a chance of winning in the elections scheduled for June 25.

Zury Rios-Sosa, the daughter of the coup dictator Efrain Rios-Montt (1982-1983), closed her campaign in the municipality of San Miguel Dueñas. When asked about the legality of the current electoral process, she assured that "sovereignty lies with the people" and that all candidates excluded from the elections should have participated.

On June 25, however, the presidential elections will take place without the presence of three candidates: the Indigenous leader Thelma Cabrera, the businessman Carlos Pineda, and Roberto Arzu Garcia-Granados. All of them could have subtracted a substantial number of votes from the daughter of former dictator Rios-Montt.

