Guatemalan General Elections Kick Off

This electoral process has been the most controversial since the establishment of democracy in 1986.

On Sunday, around 9.3 million Guatemalans will decide their future for the next four years through the celebration of general elections.

During these elections, they will choose a president, vice president, 160 legislators, 20 legislators for the Central American Parliament, and 340 municipal authorities.

This electoral process has been the most controversial since the establishment of democracy in 1986. It was further tainted in the last week with allegations revealed by the New York Times. The allegations detailed bribery accusations against the justices of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE).

Moreover, the electoral authorities disqualified three presidential candidates with chances of winning the election: Thelma Cabrera, who is an Indigenous leader; Roberto Arzu, who is the son of former President Alvaro Arzu (1996-2000); and businessman Carlos Pineda, who was leading the voting intention polls.

Among the candidates allowed to compete for the presidency is former First Lady Sandra Torres, who is sponsored by the National Union of Hope (UNE). According to the latest voting intention polls, she has the highest chances of becoming the new president of Guatemala.

������️ #Guatemala is voting Sunday in a hotly-contested presidential election dominated by concerns over corruption, the exclusion of a leading candidate and the cost of living pic.twitter.com/42cqI6Dksg — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) June 25, 2023

Also participating are former United Nations official Edmond Mulet, who is emerging as the second-place candidate in the voting intention polls, and Zuri Rios, the daughter of former dictator Efrain Rios-Montt.

If none of these candidates receives more than half of the votes, Guatemalans will have to participate in a second round of elections on August 20. The winner of the elections will replace President Alejandro Giammattei on January 14, 2024.

The TSE has set up 24,427 polling stations in 3,482 voting centers across 22 departments of this Central American country. In the United States, where around 90,000 Guatemalans are registered to vote, electoral authorities have established 17 voting centers in 10 states.

The elections take place amidst an atmosphere of uncertainty and apathy, with 13.5 percent of the population intending to cast null votes, according to the ProDatos company's survey.

Over the past three months, politicians, analysts, and observers have pointed out that the road to the elections has been filled with questionable acts by the electoral authorities.