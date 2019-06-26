Guatemalan Electoral Body Raided as Vote Count Questioned

Guatemalan state prosecutors raided the offices of the Guatemalan Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) as part of an investigation of alleged inconsistencies related to June 16 presidential vote count, the attorney general’s office said Wednesday.

The investigation is being conducted to look into the possibility that wrongdoing took place within the TSE during the polls and to clear up several reports of electoral irregularities the attorney general’s office received from the public during the first round vote.

The attorney general’s office also said in a statement that the search should not limit the electoral process that should be concluded Aug. 11 when top contenders, Sandra Torres, a center-left candidate who took over 25 percent of the first round votes and Alejandro Giammattei face off in a final poll.

Tuesday, the TSE said it had had some technical issues in the initial transmission of voting data but asserted the results were not affected by these problems and it refuted there was any fraud.

Mirador Electoral, an electoral watchdog for the Central American nation, said in a Twitter statement it had no evidence of electoral fraud and for all political leaders to act with prudence before speaking on the matter.

Since election day, various messages have circulated on social medias questioning the legitimacy and credibility of the national elections from almost two weeks ago. Some candidates and parties have emitted their doubts concerning the transparency of these elections and others have rejected the results.

In a country plagued by corruption, systematic irregularities and discrepancies are typical during electoral times and, inevitably, doubts are raised around Guatemala's electoral integrity.

